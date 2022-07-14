The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s 10th Largest Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $60,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.12. 58,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15. The firm has a market cap of $345.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.