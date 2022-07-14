The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 163,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,217. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average of $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.