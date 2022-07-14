Greenleaf Trust Has $504,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $244.41. 5,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day moving average of $237.68.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

