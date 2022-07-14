Greenleaf Trust Acquires 579 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,202,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,616,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.07.

Shares of DFS traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.93. 12,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,684. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.63.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

