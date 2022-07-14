Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.88. 46,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

