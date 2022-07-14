Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,896. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

