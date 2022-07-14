Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Newmont by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont stock traded down $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,405. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

