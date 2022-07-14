Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 976 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FedEx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $301.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

