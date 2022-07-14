KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 576,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.54. 127,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,570,692. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.