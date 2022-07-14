Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,415. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

