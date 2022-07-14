Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after acquiring an additional 865,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $23,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of PFG traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.47. 16,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,983. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

