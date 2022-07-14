Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,147,000 after acquiring an additional 289,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $134.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.