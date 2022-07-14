DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 251,625 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,625 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $44,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 938.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 231,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.