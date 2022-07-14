Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.39 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,078 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $21,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.91. 12,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,174. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

