Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.20 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $21,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.61.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.33. 7,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.