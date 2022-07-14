Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $24,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,698. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.67 and a 200 day moving average of $226.10.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.44.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

