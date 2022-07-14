Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $22,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

SBAC traded down $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $316.50. 4,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,118. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

