Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 10,922 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Summit Materials worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

NYSE SUM traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $22.83. 7,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

