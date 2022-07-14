Comerica Bank Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

