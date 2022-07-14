Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $24,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after acquiring an additional 117,517 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 991,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.27. 29,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,118. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.27. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

