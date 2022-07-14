Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,535 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Clarivate worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,129,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,441. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

