DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 114,235 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,235 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $29,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $5,591,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.46. 13,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.