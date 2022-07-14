Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $23,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

