Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.41. 13,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,912. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.38.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.