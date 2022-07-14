Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $31,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $247.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

