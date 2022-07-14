Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 6,553 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.09. 11,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 131.74 and a beta of 0.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock worth $2,611,300. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.