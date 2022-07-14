Comerica Bank Has $10.12 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 over the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.87. 3,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,451. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

