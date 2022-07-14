Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $31,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $70.58. 94,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,947. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

