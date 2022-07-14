Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 3,500 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after buying an additional 314,351 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,035,000 after buying an additional 139,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,702,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,756. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.