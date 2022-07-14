Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,980,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Masco by 1,053.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 397,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 363,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

