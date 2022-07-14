Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 614 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in VeriSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $200.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

