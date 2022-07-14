Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.12.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $83.09 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.