Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $83.09 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.