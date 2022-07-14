Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $85.62. 4,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.