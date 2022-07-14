Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $561,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.