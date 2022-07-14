Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Etsy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,412,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 104,488 shares of company stock worth $8,626,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,015. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

