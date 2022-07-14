Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,228. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.70.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

