Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

APO traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

