iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,087,911 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.