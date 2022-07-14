Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $9.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.01 and its 200 day moving average is $319.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

