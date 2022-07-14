Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $172,552,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. 298,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,223,868. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

