Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $45.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,198.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,522. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,258.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,537.73.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,279.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

