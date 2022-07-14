Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 4,976 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 112,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $50.22. 136,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,354,959. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

