PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $159.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.84.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI traded down $5.64 on Friday, reaching $131.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,665. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.76. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $132.78 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.