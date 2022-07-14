Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 1,232 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,576,660. The company has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

