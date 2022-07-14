Greenleaf Trust Has $425,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Copart were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Copart by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Copart by 54.4% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in Copart by 163.8% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 16.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.19. 2,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

