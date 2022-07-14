Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sysco by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

