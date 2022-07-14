Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.21. 145,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,354,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.