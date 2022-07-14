Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 355 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.31. 50,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $346.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.