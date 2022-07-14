Greenleaf Trust Purchases 235 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.96. 21,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

