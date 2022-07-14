Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average is $153.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

